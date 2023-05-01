HURIWA Commends FG for Protecting Nigerian Employees at Seplat – THISDAYLIVE

*Condemns withdrawal of criminal charges against company, cites Ekweremadu’s trial in UK

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the International Workers Day, a leading civil rights advocacy organisation, the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA), has commended the Ministry of Interior for protecting the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers at Seplat Energy PLC.

It commended the FG for investigating and sanctioning Seplat’s CEO, Roger Brown, over alleged racist practices, discrimination against Nigerian workers, and favouring of expatriate workers, by revoking his visa, work permit, and resident permit, saying no Nigerian should be made to suffer such on their own soil.

The group, however, condemned the reported withdrawal of the four-court criminal charge against Seplat Energy PLC; its CEO, Mr. Roger Brown; the Board Chairman, Mr. Basil Omiyi, and six others in relation to the alleged breach of the Nigerian Immigration Act…