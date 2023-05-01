Justice Odili Appointed as Chairperson of Call A Lawyer  – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A group of young legal practitioners committed to providing pro bono legal services and representation to vulnerable, indigent and marginalized individuals and communities, Call A Lawyer, has appointed a former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Peter-Odili, to serve as the Chairperson of its Advisory Board.

The group in a statement by its Founder, Ekpa Stanley Ekpa, said the honour was in recognition of her credentials of leadership excellence, meritorious service to Nigeria in the area of judiciary and commitment to humanity.

He stated that in her new role, Justice Odili will guide the young lawyers in achieving their objectives of representing the underprivileged in rural communities.

Ekpa added that to further honour the retired Justice of the Supreme Court, the group was planning the maiden edition of the Nigerian Human Rights Conference to mark the 76th commemoration of the United Nations General…