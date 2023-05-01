Kwara Committed to Making Business Climate More Friendly for Investment – THISDAYLIVE

• Why we set up in Kwara: official

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday said the administration is committed to making the business climate more friendly for investment, commending the establishment of a new multimillion naira cashew processing factory in the state.

AbdulRazaq said the agenda, among other things, is to make Kwara a hub for cashew nuts processing in Nigeria.

The governor was speaking in Ilorin, the capital city, during a working visit to the Annie Glidden Commodities (AG) Nig. Ltd at Eiyenkorin, a newly established cashew processing plant in the state.

“My coming here is to encourage local investment. As you know, Kwara is a major producer of cashew nuts, and Nigeria is putting more interest in cashew processing. So it is a good thing to have a local production and make sure we export processed cashew nuts, rather than raw cashew nuts. So this investment is a major one. I think this is about the third major…