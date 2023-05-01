Labour Party Raises the Alarm over Planned NEC Meeting by Apapa Faction – THISDAYLIVE

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC)of Labour Party(LP) has raised the alarm over what it described as a proposed “illegal, fake and unauthourised National Executive Council meeting by the Apapa-led NWC of the party.

The meeting, which is expected to hold in Bauchi State on May 3, was said to be summoned at the instance of the factional leadership of the party.

The meeting is coming barely two weeks after the Abure led faction of the party held its NEC meeting in Asaba, Delta state that was attended by most of its NEC members including 36 state chairmen and Secretaries, most of the elected members of the national assembly, leader and presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi, party trustees including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) amongst others.

In a statement signed by Obiora Ifoh, the newly appointed National Publicity Secretary of the Abure-led NWC, and made…