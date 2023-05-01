National Assembly Leadership Tussle Divides Northern Stakeholders – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Northern Stakeholders across party and religious divides are set to convene to deliberate on the choice of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th Senate.

THISDAY learnt that the stakeholders comprising Senators-Elect, Traditional and Religious stalwarts have agreed to meet and brainstorm on the development.

It was gathered that although the date had not been fixed by a reliable source said the meeting would either be held in Kaduna or Abuja before the end of the week.

The source said while some of the critical stakeholders were insisting on supporting a northern senator as Senate President, others had already zeroed in on the Senate Chief Whip and his Niger East Senator colleague as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

The third group, he added, seemed to have aligned with the position of the strategists of the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who are…