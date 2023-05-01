Nigerians Trapped Between Sudan, Egypt, Send SOS – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

As the ceasefire by warring factions in the Sudanese crisis draws close, some Nigerians, who were trapped at the border between Sudan and Egypt, have cried out that their lives may be in danger if the Nigerian government fails to take immediate action to evacuate them.

The stranded Nigerians, in a viral video, claimed that they were left in the middle of nowhere by bus drivers contracted by the Nigerian government to transport them from Sudan to Egypt, where they were promised to be flown back to Nigeria.

The Nigerian government had repeatedly shifted the date of arrival of the trapped Nigerians to the country, thereby creating apprehension among citizens on the safety of the 5,500 students that have shown interest in getting evacuated back home and several thousand other citizens still trapped in war-torn Sudan.

In the viral video, over 400 Nigerians said they were denied access to Egypt, which subsequently led the contracted…