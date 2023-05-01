NLC, CSOs Plead With Judiciary to Save Nigeria’s Democracy – THISDAYLIVE

*Say INEC has driven a nail into the electoral coffin of country

*NLC threatens to name, shame corrupt judges

Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Sunday Aborisade, Udora Orizu in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark International Workers’ Day today, organised labour and the civil society coalition, under the aegis of Citizens’ Democratic Movement, have urged the country’s judiciary, especially judges of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, to help safeguard democracy by doing justice to all the election petitions brought before them.

The movement, comprising several civil society and youth organisations, insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had seriously damaged the country’s democracy with its poor showing at the elections. They also vowed to name and shame corrupt leaders.

Co-conveners of the movement included Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Comrade Shehu Sanni, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo,…