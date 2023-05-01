NMA Urges Otti to Halt Looting of Aba General Hospital, Revamp Health Sector – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia State chapter, has alerted the state Governor-elect, Mr. Alex Otti, on the “destruction and looting” of government property at the Aba General Hospital.

The NMA sounded the alarm at the weekend in a petition the association presented to Otti during a courtesy visit at his Umuehim Nvosi country home in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

In the petition signed by its Chairman, Dr. Isaiah Abali, and Secretary, Dr. Daniel Ekeleme, the state NMA urged the incoming governor to act fast and halt the looting galore at the health facility happening at the twilight of the present administration.

The said: “This is a hospital that predated most of the doctors in Abia State and a centre that has contributed tremendously to the health care of the Abia inhabitants and its environs.

“We urge your incoming government to do its best in the restoration of this once great…