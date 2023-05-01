NUC’S CCMAS LOOPHOLES AND THE BUSINESS OF GOVERNMENTS – THISDAYLIVE

Governments need to play an active role within their economies over and above merely creating a ‘conducive environment,’ argues Oluwatosin Adeniyi

This piece makes intervention on two critical issues of national development. First is the recent curriculum review undertaken by the National Universities Commission (NUC) which has created more contradictions than it may have been designed to solve. Second, is to push against the claim by professional economists in Nigeria and Africa that government has no business in doing business. I show how this statement has created weak and if you like, infantile governments at the national, state and local government levels in Nigeria. Let us now start with the first issue. The Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards for the Nigerian University System (CCMAS) is a fairly recent attempt by the main regulator of the higher education sector in Nigeria, the National Universities Commission (NUC), to broadly…