Obaseki Earmarks N6bn for Rebuilding Secondary Schools in Edo – THISDAYLIVE

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration has set aside N6 billion to fund the rebuilding of secondary schools in the state through the State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) programme.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service for the 2023 Education Week, in Benin City, Obaseki noted that between May 1st 2023 and September 1st 2024, all funding for SEEFOR projects will now go for secondary schools in the state.

He said, “I have said between May 1st this year and September 1st next year all the funds I used to put under SEEFOR for roads will now go into secondary schools. This is in excess of N6 billion naira.

“Unlike basic schools we don’t have federal support for secondary schools. As such, we must put funding mechanisms in place to rebuild all our secondary schools. We can’t finish all…