Olawuyi Calls for International Solidarity to End Nations’ Financial Woes – THISDAYLIVE

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships (ARISP), Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Professor Damilola S. Olawuyi (SAN), has called for urgent international solidarity and support to bridge the currently huge financing gaps bedevilling the country and other African countries.

Olawuyi, who was recently elected as the president of the International Law, posited that this would accelerate progress on all aspects of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country, adding that all hands must be on deck to reactivate the nation’s economic growth.

He spoke at the weekend in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State during a symposium marking the second edition of the Young Lawyers Forum of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikere-Ekiti branch organized in his honour with the theme, ‘Nation Building and International…