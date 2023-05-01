Police Arrest Suspected Ritualist in Ogun – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a member of notorious ritualists syndicate, Ifasoji Ayangbemi, who killed and dismembered the body of one Oyindamola Adeyemi at Ijebu Ode on the 28th of January 2023.

The suspect, according to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Ogun State Command, Abimbila Oyeyemi, was arrested exactly four months after Oyindamola was killed.

Oyeyemi said the 35-year-old Ayangbesan, whose other members of his gang had earlier been arrested was apprehended following painstaking intelligence based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende Divisional headquarters, which led them to his hideout at Ijade Iloti area of Ijebu Ode.

The PPRO said: “The suspect who had been indicted by the earlier arrested members of the syndicate as the person who bought the two legs of the victim, ran away, immediately he heard that he has been mentioned…