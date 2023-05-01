Senegalese Dia Delays Coronation of Napoli as Serie A Champions – THISDAYLIVE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Senegalese forward, Boulaye Dia caused Napoli fans to suspend their planned celebrations of their first Serie A title in 33 years after being held to a draw by Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Before the kickoff in Naples, Inter Milan had watered the ground for the celebration at the Maradona Stadium by handing out a 3-1 defeat to second placed Lazio at San Siro. A win was all Victor Osimhen and his teammates needed to make the Serie A title a done deal for Luciano Spalletti’s men.

And Napoli were on course for the victory party to begin when defender Mathias Olivera headed home a 62nd-minute corner. Their fans who had covered Naples streets in Napoli’s blue and white colours were just waiting for the final whistle.

But Boulaye Dia, a Villarreal player on loan at Salernitana, hammered a left-footed drive six minutes from time to silence an expectant crowd who made a cacophony of noise and set off blue smoke…