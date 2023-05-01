Speakership Aspirant, Betara Places Deceased Member-elect Son on Scholarship – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Leading contender for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu on Sunday in company of about 60 colleagues stormed Jalingo, the Taraba State Capital, North East Nigeria on a condolence visit to the late Member-elect, Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanci who passed away last week.

Out of deep compassion, Betara placed the deceased son on scholarship as a way of lessening the family’s burden.

He also met with the late lawmakers wife who is an expectant mother as well as the deceased aged parents, assuring them of his support and scholarship for the child’s education.

Recall that Maihanchi who was elected to represent Jalingo, Yorro, Zing Federal Constituency of the state in the just concluded general election, died in the early hours of last week in Abuja following a brief illness.

Hon. Betara who is the incumbent Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations in a statement issued by his…