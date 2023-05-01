Stop Intrusion, UTME not School-based Examination – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration and examination exercises are not school-based.

According to a statement by the Board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, it said the clarification became necessary after the Board’s attention was drawn to the unholy intrusion of the authorities of some elite schools, who confisticate the registration SIMs of their students.

“The Board, therefore, wishes to state clearly that unlike the West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO), etc., the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Registration and Examination exercises are not school-based. As such, schools have no role whatsoever to play in these operational processes of the Board. This is because these exercises require only the participation and engagement of individual…