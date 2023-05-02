A MOMENT OF TRIUMPH





Udom Emmanuel urges all to cooperate with incoming governor Umo Eno to consolidate the gains of the administration, writes Abasi Effiong

In a few weeks, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State, would assume the elite status of an elder statesman having meritoriously served the state for eight years. Governor Emmanuel is the builder of modern Akwa-Ibom, who has created a sustainable template for the development of the state.

As expected, the governor, as the father of all in the state, reached out to all contenders in the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State, including their teeming supporters to sheath their swords and collaborate with the Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno, in his quest of consolidating the gains of the Udom Emmanuel administration.

Emmanuel who made the appeal recently, reminded the political class in Akwa Ibom State of the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the state, stressing that the collective goals of the state…





Source: Thisday Newspaper