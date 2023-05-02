A’Ibom NLC to Set up Monitoring Team on Petroleum Products – THISDAYLIVE

Worried by hike in petroleum products, the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is to set up taskforce of workers on Petroleum Products Monitoring.

The NLC Chairperson in Akwa Ibom, Comrade Sunny James disclosed this in his May Day speech to workers in the state yesterday.

He said the monitoring was going to be in collaboration with government agency to stem the tide of unnecessary price increase and diversion of petroleum products by marketers in the State.

He said that labour would not hesitate to picket any filling station found culpable.

James decried a situation in the state where a litre of fuel goes between N240 to N270 as against the federal government’s approved new pump price of N185 per litre.

He said it was worrisome that in spite of the state being oil producing state, some marketers even sell up to N400 per litre ìncident the last two months.

He said that labour would no longer tolerate any such…