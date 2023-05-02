American Political Science Association Appoints LASU Don Research Development Group Chair – THISDAYLIVE

The American Political Science Association (APSA) has appointed a Professor of International Relations at Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Kayode Soremekun to coordinate and drive its Research Development Group on Africa.

Soremekun, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), was appointed less than two years into the administration of LASU VC, Prof. Ibironke Olatunji-Bello.

This was contained in his letter of appointment by the Warren Weinstein Chair of African Studies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Prof. Peter Lewis.

In this capacity, according to the letter, Soremekun will serve the Research Development Group convened by the African Politics Conference Group aimed at developing and promoting Africa’s early and mid-career academics and researchers.

Lewis, also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and an Editor of Journal of Democracy, said: “The role of…