Bandits Kill 518 in Zangon Kataf in Five Years, Says ACDA – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) yesterday said that in the past five years, 518 people have been killed by armed herdsmen in the persistent attacks on communities in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Addressing a press conference in Samaru Kataf, Zangon Kataf LGA, President of ACDA, Mr. Samuel Achie also said 20 communities have been displaced while 18 others were burnt down from 2017 to date.

He maintained that the persistent killings and destruction of property in Atyap land shall be resisted.

Achie alleged that the military personnel drafted to provide security in the area were not helping matters, accusing them of bias in handling the security challenges in the area.

He said: “As at the last count, 20 villages have been displaced, 18 villages burnt down, while 518 people killed with thousands of victims who have taken refuge across many communities from 2017 till…