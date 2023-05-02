Buhari Charges Successor to Respect Workers’ Rights – THISDAYLIVE

From our correspondents



President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu to continue to respect workers’ rights as part of its core development agenda. Buhari stated this in his speech at this year’s May Day celebration, which was delivered by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The president said his administration believed in the enthronement of decent work that was productive, delivered a fair income with security and social protection, and safeguarded the basic rights of workers.

In his own message, the president-elect assured organised labour of his partnership, saying he would not only be to them a dependable ally, but also one that would always fight for them.

On their part, organised labour advised the federal government not to adhere to the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the economic challenges bedevilling the country, saying they are usually…