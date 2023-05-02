Contrary to Reports, I Was Never Arrested in London – THISDAYLIVE

•Says he was only stopped for routine immigration checks

•LP crisis deepens as Apapa-led group holds NEC tomorrow

James Emejo in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta



The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday clarified that contrary to recent speculations and reports, he was neither arrested nor committed any offence in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on Arise Television, a sister broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, he said he was only stopped for a routine immigration check, “because there appeared to be a duplication of my identity.”

Obi said contrary to news reports, the interview with the immigration official lasted for about 20 minutes, adding that he was, “treated with all due respect” during the whole encounter.

He maintained that he never committed any offence in the UK from 1993 to 2005, when he lived in the country or found wanting in any part of the world.

He…