Current Upgrading of Nigeria’s  Military Will Make It A Force of Global Reckoning – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained that the current repositioning of the military, through training, networking and equipping, will turn it into a force of global reckoning.

He has, therefore, urged officers to keep giving their best to the nation.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Nationwide Secure Defence Headquarters Communications Network, GIWA 2 Project, Phase One, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari assured Nigerians that the government will sustain its role in meeting the demands of the Armed Forces by evolving necessary initiatives to enhance their position.

He said: “As the Armed Forces of Nigeria continue to reposition to provide the enabling environment for enhancing the security and well-being of the citizens, I implore all our troops to give their best in the service of the nation.”

The president said the GIWA 2 Project would provide real-time secure means of communication and incident reporting, as well as…