Election Tribunals Hold Inaugural Sitting in Niger – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Two Election Petition Tribunals have commenced sitting in Minna, the Niger State capital, at the chambers of the Chief Judge of the state.

The tribunals are to listen and determine the veracity of the petitions that arose from the governorship and National Assembly, as well as the state House of Assembly elections.

Members of the first tribunal are Justice Angela Otaluka, Khadi Badamasi Aliyu Mohammed and Justice Sylvester D Popnen, while Justice Godspower C Aguma, Justice M I Sule and Khadi M. T. Rashid constitute the second panel.

Justice Angela Otaluka, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues at the inaugural sitting, assured the petitioners that: “Every participant and stakeholder in the election matters will be given a level playing field to handle their cases and exhibit their prowess within the limited time of 180 days as prescribed by law.

“We urge you to keep to the rules and maintain the highest integrity and ethical…