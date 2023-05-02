EU Emphasizes Importance of Media to Democracy  – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The European Union (EU) has emphasized the importance of free, independent and pluralistic media to resilient and healthy democracies, even as it lamented that press freedom is at stake in most parts of the world today.

The EU, in a statement on the World Press Freedom Day, lamented that journalists, media workers and all those who bring independent quality information to the public, shed light on the gross human rights violations and atrocities and hold those in power to account increasingly face discredit, threats and attacks, including through disinformation.

The EU said while “everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers”, noted that laid down in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 75 years ago, the protection of freedom of expression…