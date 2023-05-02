FCTA Targets N214bn Revenue in 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

•FEC approves N181bn for Maitama phase two infrastructure projects

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has restated its commitment towards meeting its targeted revenue projection of N213,848,939,058.81 for the 2023 fiscal year.

FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, gave this assurance, during the first quarter Internally Generated Revenue Review meeting of Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCT Administration at the FCDA Conference Hall, Abuja, over the weekend.

Adesola, who chaired the meeting directed that all revenue generating SDAs must sit up, saying the administration has lots of responsibilities that must be undertaken, and it is not prepared to accept excuses from critical revenue Agencies.

He noted that though, the general performance in the first quarter of the 2023, which rose to 97.27 per cent was encouraging, more efforts needed to be done and those agencies that have…