Gidi Plans Alternative Building System to Reduce Construction Cost – THISDAYLIVE

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The MD/CEO of Gidi Real Estate Development Limited, Tobi Ajewole Akerele, developer of Epe Garden, has said they are considering alternative means of building that are self-sustaining; buildings don’t have to be with blocks, and with this, they will be able to bring down the cost of construction and at the same time give the best value to their clients.

Akerele stated this during the allocation of land to the first batch of buyers at Epe Garden, recently, adding that they have established “a new company called Gidi Civil Construction Limited and the plan is to help those who have acquired land from us to build. We did that because we want to build at a very affordable rate and at the same time, best quality.”

He said their intervention is to help reduce the nation’s housing deficit and that for this to happen, the first point of call is to get land. “Getting a good title land in Lagos is like passing through the tunnel, and we…