God’ll Not Allow Anybody Destroy Our New Kano Emirates – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, declared that God would not allow anybody to destroy the four new Emirates created by his administration.

He made the declaration during his speech to mark the 2023 Workers’ Day at Sani Abacha stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano, insisting that the newly created four Emirates have come to stay.

The comment by Ganduje, was in veiled response to a recent comment by the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who recently said the incoming government of the Governor-elect of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, would revisit the dethronement of the 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

According to Kwankwaso, the four new Emirates were etiquettes of unity, progress and even development across the state.

“Any of you that visits the headquarters of…