How Fighting In Sudan Affects You – THISDAYLIVE

THE ALTERNATIVE

By Reno Omokri

As a Nigerian, what happens in Sudan concerns you. And very much so. If Sudan sneezes, Nigeria will not just catch a cold, Nigerians may even catch COVID. The contagious effects of the war in Sudan can unleash a super spreader on Nigeria because of the solid links between them and us.

We intervened in Liberia and Sierra Leone because we are the regional superpower. So, we must intervene in Sudan to remain the West African powerhouse. If we do not intervene, what will hit us will seriously heat our polity and possibly displace us as the West African stabiliser, as I will now explain.

The war in Ukraine increased the cost of food in Nigeria because a fifth of the world’s wheat, and some other food staples, come from Ukraine. But the war in Sudan will increase the cost of security in Nigeria because a fifth of all refugees from Sudan may end up in Nigeria.

If Nigeria does not actively take part in bringing peace to…