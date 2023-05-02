Japanese Embassy Partners Sasakawa Africa to Transform Nigeria’s Agricultural Sector – THISDAYLIVE

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Embassy of Japan in Nigeria and Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) (formerly SG2000) have announced their commitments to combine efforts to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The institutions made the assurance during a courtesy visit by their Country Director of SAA, Dr. Godwin Atser, to the embassy in Abuja.

According to them, the renewed commitment is aimed at tapping Japanese technologies including information and communication technologies (ICTs) for the improvement of farming systems in Nigeria.

While receiving the country director, Ambassador Kazuyoshi Matsunaga, appreciated the significant role played by SAA in Africa in general, and Nigeria in particular.

The meeting was strategic as Nigeria is putting more emphasis on agriculture to lift her population out of poverty and create jobs and wealth.

Atser said that agriculture holds a lot of potential, but the potential is yet to be fully harnessed, stressing…