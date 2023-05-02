Metro & Castle, Brings Stakeholders Together at its ‘Realtors Hangout’ – THISDAYLIVE

It is going to be a cool atmosphere for entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, intellectuals and customers alike at yet another opportunity to brainstorm about issues affecting the housing industry in a convivial environment, come May 6th 2023, as ‘Realtors Hangout 2.0’ is held in Lagos State.

The big idea is being championed by one of the real estate giants in Nigeria, Metro & Castle Ltd, under the leadership of Adekunle Abdul.

Poised to attract high flyers in the industry, the event is billed to be held at Metro Homes, Atlantic Layout, Lekki Gardens. Phase 4, Ajah, will open up business interactions among stakeholders, with a panel session involving discussants who are experts in the real estate industry.

According to information made available by the organisers, Some of the resource persons lined up to discuss on the topic: ‘How To Become High Flyer in Real Estate Industry’ include Ajoke Kilanko, Peter Twinnept, among others. The discourse …