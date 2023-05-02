NAFDAC Extends Test to Other Brands of Noodles  – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The management of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that it is expanding its test for the presence of the killer seasoning, ethylene oxide, to other brands of instant noodles offered for sale to Nigerians.The regulatory agency had on Monday said it has commenced random sampling of Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) from the production facilities, while Post Marketing Surveillance Directorate is carrying out test on samples from the markets.

In addition, the agency said that the Ports Inspection Directorate (PID) is also on heightened alert to guard against importation of the implicated product into Nigeria.

Ethylene oxide is a compound associated with an increased risk of cancer.In a statement signed by the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency said: “

NAFDAC, as a responsible and responsive regulator, is taking swift actions to carry out…