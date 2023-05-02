NAPPS Tasks Govts on Collective Bargaining Agreement – THISDAYLIVE

Funmi Ogundare



The National President, Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Chief Yomi Otubela has appealed to governments at all levels to adhere strictly to the collective bargaining agreement with workers in all sectors of the economy.

According to NAPPS, the economy cannot afford to be bogged down by frequent industrial actions.

Otubela, who made this appeal in a statement, noted that no nation can attain sustainable economic development amid frequent industrial actions by workers.

According to him, “governments at all levels and employers of labour in the private sector must find a way of ensuring uninterrupted labour services in the country.”

He congratulated all workers in Nigeria and the world, over on the occasion of the 2023 International Workers’ Day celebrations whilst also encouraging private school investors to make necessary reviews of their employment terms/ conditions to give room for proper motivation of…