We’ll Support Ododo’s Bid for Governor, Says FCT Minister of State  – THISDAYLIVE

*Commends Gov Bello over hitch-free primaries

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has thrown her weight behind the candidature of the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate in the State, Usman Ododo, saying his emergence was a reflection of the “excellent leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello”.

The minister, who said this on Monday while receiving the Governorship candidate of the party and his entourage in Abuja, expressed confidence that the APC would win the November 11 governorship election “resoundingly”.

She said, “Let me congratulate you on your emergence as the candidate of our party. Your success at the primary is a triumph of loyalty. Never stop being who you are.

“I was initially worried about the number of aspirants in the race. But the manner the Governor went about providing excellent leadership made the primary hitch-free and successful.

“For me, party is supreme…