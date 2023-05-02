Wike Declares Wednesday Public Holiday as Tinubu Inaugurates Projects in Rivers – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared Wednesday, May 3, 2023, a public holiday in the state, to enable the people of the state give the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a rousing welcome.

Wike, who made the declaration Tuesday in a state broadcast, said he had, during Tinubu’s presidential campaign visit to the state, indicated his intention to have him inaugurate some strategic projects in the state after the general election.

The governor said during Tinubu’s two-day visit to the state, he would inaugurate the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday 3rd and Thursday, 4th May 2023, respectively.

He said a formal invitation was sent to the president-elect after the general election, which he graciously accepted.

Wike explained that the proposed visit to Rivers State is Tinibu’s first visit to any state since he emerged as the…