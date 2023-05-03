Boosting Literacy, Learning, Employment through Digital Learning Platforms  – THISDAYLIVE

Funmi Ogundare reports that the two-day media dialogue, organised recently by the National Orientation Agency, in collaboration with United Nation Children’s Fund on digital learning platforms, was to promote opportunities for young people on digital literacy, to enhance learning and become employable

For two days, journalists converged on The Patron Hotel, Lekki, Lagos for a media dialogue, with the theme, ‘Digital Learning Platforms’, organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), in collaboration with United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

It was aimed, among others, to expose the different forms of digital platforms among young people, improve learnings, get scholarships, connect them for employment so they can build the future they want.

Some of the presentations made at the programme, dwelt on ‘Innovations to Youth Engagement, Empowerment and Opportunities such as The Nigerian Learning Passport, U-Report and The Youth Agency…