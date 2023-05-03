Buhari Inaugurates 748 New Homes, Says He’s Fulfilled Promise – THISDAYLIVE

•Okays partial exclusion of finance ministry from Treasury Single Account

•Gives MOFI go-ahead to charge management, transaction fees

•Insists current upgrading of Nigerian military will make it force of global reckoning

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, declared that his government’s promise of change for homeowners in the country had been fulfilled. Buhari spoke during the presentation of keys to some new homeowners at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The presentation happened the same day the president approved the partial exclusion of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA). He also granted MOFI permission to charge management and transaction fees.

In another development, Buhari explained, yesterday, that the current repositioning of the military, through training, networking, and equipping, would turn it into a…