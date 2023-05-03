Court Remands BRT Driver Who Crashed Into Train for Alleged Manslaughter – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade and Stephen Aya

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of an Ikeja High Court yesterday remanded a driver of the Lagos State Staff Bus, Mr. Oluwaseun Osibanjo, for allegedly running into a moving train, causing grievous harm and involuntary manslaughter to the passengers.

Justice Ogala ordered that Osibanjo be remanded at the appropriate custodial centre pending the filing and hearing of his bail application.

He adjourned the case until May 26 for the commencement of trial.

Osibanjo was arraigned on a 16-count-charge bordering on involuntary manslaughter and grievous harm but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution, led by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, thereafter prayed the court for a trial date and the defendant be remanded in a correctional facility

Martins told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 9 at 7.00 a.m. on Shogunle Level Crossing, Ikeja.

He submitted that the…