Developing Blueprint on the Girl-child Education for New Administration – THISDAYLIVE

The incoming administration in Nigeria faces the task of reimagining education in the country, especially for the girl-chil. As the sector continues to grapple with various challenges that hamper the country’s economic growth and development. Rebecca Ejifoma analyses the blueprint critical stakeholders developed for the new administration to tackle

Education plays a crucial role in a child’s development, shaping their abilities, attitudes, and behaviours that contribute to society’s overall well-being. Research shows. Despite its importance to national development, stakeholders have decried that various upheavals, which pose a threat to the country’s economic growth, political progress, and social prosperity have hindered the nation’s education system.

Challenges of the Education Sector

The education sector in Nigeria faces several challenges, as indicated by available statistics. Nigeria, being a complex country, requires expert financial…