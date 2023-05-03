EFCC Stalls Trial of Business Mogul’s Case – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The absence of prosecution witnesses yesterday stalled the trial of a business mogul, Mr. Abdulsalam Abdulkarim-Zaura, before a Kano Federal High Court over alleged $1.3 million fraud.

When the case came up yesterday for commencement of trial, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Sadiq Hussaini, told the court that their witnesses were not in court.

Hussaini said: “We are very sorry we could not provide our witnesses. We are asking for another date to enable us to produce our witnesses on the next adjourned date.”

with the motion on notice application today, adding that it was not ripe for hearing.

“We are not ready to hear the defense motion on notice,” he said. Responding, the Defense Counsel, Mr. Isiyaka Dikko, told the court that they are ready to proceed and move the application.

Dikko said: “We filed a motion on notice on April 17, seeking for stay of proceeding pending the hearing and determination of an appeal at…