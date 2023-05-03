FG Reiterates Commitment Towards Effective Justice Delivery – THISDAYLIVE

* Collaborates with olice on ACJA implementation

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government on Wednesday reiterated its commitment towards establishing and sustaining an effective justice system in the country.

Towards this end, the federal government through the Ministry of Justice is collaborating with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on the effective implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Speaking at a two-day training for police prosecutors, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), said that his ministry as a leading stakeholder in the administration of justice will continue to support stakeholders to ensure that the reformation of the justice sector aligns with the international best practice.

He disclosed that the purpose of the workshop was to “facilitate the proper and effective implementation of the Act by the Nigeria Police Prosecutors especially in…