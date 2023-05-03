Group Petitions EFCC, ICPC over Alleged Looting of N500bn in C’River – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A civil society organisation (CSO), Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), yesterday alleged that the Cross River State government diverted N500 billion to the private accounts of different companies and government functionaries in eight years of the Prof Ben Ayade administration.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the group claimed that it conducted a comprehensive audit of the state finances between 2015 to 2020, to arrive at the figure.

It made reference to various payments made to certain account numbers without any explanation of what they were meant for contrary to financial regulations.

It cited Financial Regulations 603 which states that, “all vouchers shall contain full particulars of each service such as dates, numbers, quantities, distances and rates and will invariably be supported by relevant documents such as LPOs, invoices, special letters of authority, time, sheets, rates etcetera.”

Speaking at the…