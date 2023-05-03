It’s My Turn to be House of Reps Speaker, Doguwa Declares – THISDAYLIVE

*Says he has paid his dues, deserves reward from APC

*Speaks on murder trial, Muslim-Muslim ticket

Udora Orizu and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Wednesday, declared his intention to run for the speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking in Abuja, Doguwa who also represents Tundun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency of Kano State, said he had paid his dues to the ruling party, and it’s his turn to be Speaker, hence the All Progressives Congress should reward him with the position.

Recalling the sacrifices he made while rising through the ranks over the years as a lawmaker, Doguwa pleaded with his colleagues to grant him the same “Gbajabiamila treatment”, adding that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.

He however said the ambition will be ultimately pursued if his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the position to his geopolitical zone,…