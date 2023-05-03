Sahara Group, Egbin, NCF Collaborate to Promote Environmental Sustainability – THISDAYLIVE

Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group; Egbin Power PLC, a Sahara Group company; and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) have commenced a partnership geared towards the establishment of a nature reserve in Ikorodu to promote environmental sustainability.

Ikorodu is a coastal city in Lagos State, Nigeria, which is home to Egbin Power, the largest privately run thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa that serves over 30 million households in Nigeria.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma, quoted the Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, as saying that the reserve would serve as a sanctuary for animals and plants, as well as a carbon sink to help reduce the effect of climate change.

“We are excited at the prospects this partnership holds and the positive impact we expect as Sahara Group continues to lead the charge towards environmental sustainability,…