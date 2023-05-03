Tinubu Replies Wike’s Request for Refund on Road Projects, Says ‘I Owe You Nothing’ – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike that he owes him nothing following the governor’s request that the federal government, when Tinubu take over, should refund the money expended on construction of federal roads by the state government.

Governor Wike had during his speech on Wednesday, at the inauguration of the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover (12th Flyover), performed by Tinubu, requested that immediately after assuming office, Tinubu should consider refunding the money spent by Rivers State on all the federal roads in the state.

But reacting to the request, the President -elect, told governor Wike that he owed him nothing, adding that the constructed roads are being used by the state governor and the people of the state.

While commending Governor Wike for making Rivers people happy with his developmental strides, Tinubu stressed that they should look at how to move the nation forward….