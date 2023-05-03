Zenith Bank’s Landmark N100.47bn Dividend Payout Excites Shareholders – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede



Shareholders of Zenith Bank Plc at the bank’s 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually from the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday, unanimously approved the proposed final dividend payment of N2.90 per share.

This brings the total dividend for the 2022 financial year to N3.20 per share, with a total value of N100.47 billion.

In his opening statement at the AGM, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, CFR, expressed gratitude to the shareholders for their unwavering loyalty, commitment, and support, which have been instrumental in the bank’s outstanding performance since its inception.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, extolled Ovia, for establishing the legacy and providing the template for the bank’s continued superior performance.

He also highlighted the Board and management’s determination to maintain the bank’s growth trajectory in the coming years, with an…