After Hours of Delay, First Batch of 350 Evacuees Arrives Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

•Nigerians are overly stigmatised, Air Peace boss declares

•Says love for country behind rescue efforts

•Laments NLC, TUC’s disruption of company’s operations

Michael Olugbode, Alex Enumah and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The First batch of Nigerian evacuees from the crisis- ridden Sudan touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the early hours of today.

This comes just as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace Airline, Mr. Allen Onyema, yesterday, observed that Nigerians abroad are overly stigmatised by their host even when no evidence of crime had been established against them.

The returnees were ferried in a Naval Airplane as well as an Air Peace aircraft.

Speaking with journalists, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs. Sadiya Umar-Farouq, disclosed that about 350 Nigerians were evacuated in the first batch.

“About 350 have…