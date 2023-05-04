Ahead of UK Court Sentencing, Enugu Community Pleads for Mercy, Keeps Vigil – THISDAYLIVE

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

As Nigerians await the pronouncement of sentence by the UK Court on former Deputy President of the the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and a UK-based Nigerian doctor, Obinna Obeta, members of his Mpu Community Thurday held a vigil to seek divine intervention and his release.

The Nigerian Senate, House of Representatives, ECOWAS Parliament, Prominent serving and past leaders had written to the UK Court and government asking for mercy on the Ekweremadu’s, especially considering his good behavior and contributions to the society.

Leading the prayer at the Community Primary School, Amagu Mpu playground, pastor of Ancient Path Revival Assembly Mpu, Nathaniel Nwankwo said that the community had not stopped praying and hoping that he will be released, especially given his contribution to his people and the country at large.

“His good works speak volumes of him in a positive manner,” Nwankwo said. He is…