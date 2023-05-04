Benue Accuses APC of Running  Parallel Government – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Government has accused the All Progresses Congress (APC) led Transition Committee (TC) of plotting a parallel government before the May 29th hand-over of government.

This followed a demand by the APC incoming government transition committee that the state government should hand over relevant financial documents.

According to the Secretary to the Benue State Government Professor Anthony Ijohor, the press statement issued by the team constituted by the Benue state Governor-elect in which the group accused the state Transition Committee put in place by the governor of the state of delaying the presentation of handover notes to it as an attempt to run a parallel government.

He said the group further demanded among others, “Comprehensive Hand-over Notes covering the period of the outgoing administration i.e. 2015 – 2023 for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the Debt Profile and the…