Buhari Launches New National Devt Plan – THISDAYLIVE

•Optimistic Nigeria will become top middle income economy by

•2050 Projects per capita GDP of $33,328 per annum

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday launched a new long-term national development plan, the Nigeria Agenda 2050 (NA 2050).

The national development plan aims to ensure that the country attains a per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $33,328 per annum and to place the country among the top middle-income economies in the world by 2050.

The president inaugurated the NA 2050 before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

According to him, the plan has the vision of a dynamic, industrialised and knowledge-based economy that generates inclusive and sustainable development for the country.

