FCT-IRS Processes for Growth Driven by Technology, Says Abdullahi  – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) Mr Haruna Abdullahi has identified technology as the enabler of the processes for better performance and to ease procedures of accessing services by taxpayers.

He stated this while at the International Technology and Communication Expo (ITEC Expo 2023) in Abuja.

He underscored the importance of taxation as the mainstay of the economy, stressing the need to leverage and optimise the use of technology to boost revenue generation at both national and subnational levels.

“In FCT-IRS, we have built our platforms to be technology driven. Technology is now driving all our processes, from Taxpayers Identification Number (TIN), to registration, verification, payment, and issuance of Tax Clearance Certificate among others,” Abdullahi said.

He said the service under his watch is open to innovation and new technology to further…